George Maier Gibson, 78, of rural St. Marys passed on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
George was born Dec. 9, 1940 in Celina to the late John and Kathryn (Hirsch) Gibson.
On Sept. 3, 1966, George married Janet K. Johns at Walnut Grove Methodist Church and she survives.
Other survivors include a son, John (Dorian) Gibson; granddaughters Lauren (Max) Hamill and Ashten Gibson; mother-in-law Catherine Johns; sister-in-law Jill (Mike) Walter and brother-in-law David Schmehl.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his father-in-law John R. Johns and sister-in-law Jean E. Schmehl.
George was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1958) and a 1962 graduate of The Ohio State University, with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 2000. He was a dedicated farmer and was involved in farming until his time of passing.
George served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.
He was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ for more than 50 years, American Legion Post No. 323, American Quarter Horse Association, Eagles Lodge Aerie No. 767, NRA, OSU Alumni Association and served as a board member of the Elm Grove Cemetery Association.
His past member achievements included St. Paul's UCC consistory, Kiwanis, Junior Achievement Advisor, JTDMH board member, Tri Star board member and The OSU - Lima advisory board.
In his younger years, George enjoyed playing piano and organ. A true horseman, he spent many years breeding, raising and showing these magnificent animals. For many years, he attended every St. Marys Roughriders and OSU football games.
George will be fondly remembered for his zest for life, love for his family and time spent with his many dear friends.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, with the Rev. Rhonda Hainer, officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
His final resting place is the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 7, 2019