Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Gerald E. Martin

Gerald E. Martin Obituary
Gerald E. Martin, 77, passed away on April 18, 2019 in Orange Park, Florida. Gerald was formerly a St. Marys resident before he retired to the "Sunshine State".
Gerald was born on Feb. 28, 1942 to Norman "Sam" and Florence (McDermitt) Martin. Gerald was the middle brother of Rodney Martin and Joe (Patty) Martin.
Gerald was the father to five children: JT (Yvonne) Martin, John Martin, Jaysen Martin, Heather (Darren) Porter and Dustin (Rona) Martin. He was a grandfather to eight grandchildren. He also helped raise two special ladies for many years in Florida, Maria and Andrea, which knew him as g-pa. He had three nieces, Paige (Rick) Canfield, Carissa Martin and Lori Oregon and one nephew, Paul Martin.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Florence Martin; sons John Martin and Jaysen Martin and a grandson, Jaysen Hone.
Gerald graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 1960 and retired as a welder in the National Boiler Makers Union.
On April 23, 2019 he was laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery with full Military rites from serving in the U.S. Navy right out of high school.
Private services for family and friends were held.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 26, 2019
