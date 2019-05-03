Gilbert Charles "Chuck" Lampy, 67, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen.

He was born Jan. 7, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Victor D. and Alzada G. (Bland) Lampy.

Chuck is survived by several cousins: Victor Boroff, Brian (Anita) Boroff, Dillon (Ashley) Boroff, Brice Boroff and Patricia Boroff.

He was preceded in death by a brother and sister: Larry Joe Lampy and Vicky Lampy.

Chuck graduated from high school in South Carolina, and had attended Broadcasting School in Georgia. He was a salesman for Pittsburgh Paints in Fort Worth, Texas. Chuck enjoyed painting art as a hobby.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Mendon, with Rev. Greg Bornhorst officiating. Burial will follow at Mendon Cemetery.

Calling Hours are 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, at the funeral home in Mendon.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Association of Mercer County.

Condolences may be expressed at DickAndSonsHellwarthFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on May 4, 2019