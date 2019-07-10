Glen N. Snethkamp, 96, of St. Marys, died at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2019 at Otterbein - St. Marys.

He was born June 20, 1923 in St. Marys, to Henry J. and Lola M. (Gallimore) Snethkamp.

On Jan. 8, 1949, he married Ruth Wisener, who died Dec. 3, 1985. He later married Helen Scheffler, who died in 1999.

Survivors include: daughter Linda (Joe) Reasoner of Gahanna; granddaughter Kimberly Turf of Gahanna; nieces and nephews as well as many friends and acquaintances.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Lola Snethkamp; first wife Ruth Snethkamp; second wife Helen Scheffler; brothers Carl Snethkamp and Paul Snethkamp and sister Ruth Snethkamp-Burris.

He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1941).

A veteran of the United States Army, he served as a corporal in the 241st Medical Detachment.

He was a retired production employee from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and American Post No. 323, both in St. Marys.

His favorite pastimes included woodworking, collecting antiques and studying local history.

Rites are scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church 210 N. Wayne St. in St. Marys. The Rev. Bill Maki will officiate the services.

Burial, with military funeral honors, will follow at the Resthaven Memory gardens near Moulton.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader on July 11, 2019