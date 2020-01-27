|
Gloria J. Blosser, 68, of Celina, died unexpectedly Thursday at her residence.
She was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Celina, to Lewis C. and Mabel M. (Goins) Blosser.
She is survived by son Randy (Deb) Blosser of Arcanum; a brother; a sister; a niece; a nephew; a great-niece and two great-nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents.
Rites are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens near Celina.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 28, 2020