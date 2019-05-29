Gregor "Greg" Hausfeld, 88, of St. Marys, died at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Maria Stein, the son of Leo and Armella (Eifert) Hausfeld.

He married Joan Bernard on February 20, 1954, in St. Henry and she survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his children: Jan (Don) Vander Horst of Celina, Dave (Sandy) Hausfeld of Toledo, Chuck (Marga) Hausfeld of Cincinnati, John (Jackie) Hausfeld of Cincinnati and Bill (Linda) Hausfeld of Cincinnati; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Madonna Goecke; brother-in-law, Bill Willke; his wife's siblings: Jane (Walt) Uhlenhake of Dayton, Ann (Lou) Brunswick of Coldwater, Peg Wolf of Fort Recovery and Flo Ferris of Columbus and over 100 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; by his siblings: Jeanette Bruns, Urban Hausfeld, Agnes Schulze, Ivo Hausfeld, Rosanna Kleinhenz and Roman Hausfeld.

Greg graduated from St. John's High School in Maria Stein, and was a 1960 graduate of the University of Dayton. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army, 40th MP Company. He was a prisoner of war guard in Pusan, Korea from 1951-53.

He had worked at Maria Stein Grain Company and retired from Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, where he was sales manager.

Greg loved sports, especially golf and bowling. He was a big fan of the St. Marys Roughriders and enjoyed traveling abroad.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. He joined the Knights of St. John in Maria Stein at age 14, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus in St. Marys. He was a member of American Legion Post 3232.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.

Veteran's rites will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church immediately following the funeral mass by American Legion Post 323 and VFW Post 9289. Burial rites will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where memorial gifts may be given to either Friends of Holy Rosary Church or the Roughrider Philanthropic Association.

Published in The Evening Leader on May 30, 2019