Greta D. York, 86, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on May 10, 1933, in Printer, Kentucky and resided most of her life in Anderson.

Greta had worked for National Tile, Ayr-Way and Citizens Bank.

She was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church.

Greta loved feeding her birds and squirrels, shopping and going to rummage sales. She was also a fan of "The Voice" and just loved Blake Shelton. Greta also enjoyed crocheting

She is survived by her sisters, Donna M. Friedman and Sharon F. (Roger) Henschen; sister-in-law, Ann McGlothen; daughter, Darlene (Alan) Heath; two grandchildren, Bruce (Cary) Heath and Jenny (Jeff) Riggs; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Vickie Lynn, John, Amy, Diana, Vickey, Angela, Kristi, Tina, Christopher, Jennifer, Lisa, Dawn and Matthew; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Greta was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Louise (Allen) McGlothen; husband, Roy York, Jr., whom she married May 10, 1953; daughter, Diane York; sisters, Freida Taylor and Rita Petry; brother, Herbie Gene McGlothen and special friend, Thom Linder.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. John Hackney officiating.

Burial will take place at Anderson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent-Anderson Hospice, 2015 Jackson St., Anderson, Indiana. Published in The Evening Leader on June 25, 2019