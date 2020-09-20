1/1
Guy Schmidt
Guy H. Schmidt, 87, of Celina, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born in Mercer County on May 26, 1933 to the late Vernon and Grace (Warfield) Schmidt. 
On Aug. 20, 1955, Guy married Vera (Warner) Schmidt who survives at their home in Celina. 
Guy and Vera were blessed with three children, Julie (Ken) Ford of Lima, Jill (Bill) Cook of Celina and Gary Schmidt, who preceded him in death. Guy's siblings include a sister, Margorie (Larry) Durkee of St. Marys and two brothers who preceded him in death, Vernon Schmidt and Bill Schmidt. Guy adored his extended family which included five grandchildren, Josh (Kerri) Ford, Ashley (Jeffrey) Rosebrock, Lee (Ashley) Cook, Kelsey (Tom) Carver and Mindy Cook; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Delaney, Guy, Riley, Trenton, Nora and Annie; one great-grandchild who will join the family in December and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. 
Guy was a 1951 graduate of Neptune High School; he proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was in active duty during the Korean War and was stationed in both Korea and Japan during years in the armed forces. Guy was earnest and diligent through his years of farming and he retired from the Huffy Corporation after 30-plus years of employment. 
Guy was a member of the Celina First Church of God, the Celina VFW Post No. 5713 and the Celina American Legion Post No. 210. 
As an avid fan of sports, Guy was an enthusiast of the Ohio State University Buckeyes sports teams, the Cincinnati Reds and fully supported the Celina Bulldogs. Reading and the tranquility of a good book was an interest of his. Guy and Vera enjoyed their time together; they spent countless hours traveling the United States of America and abroad, sightseeing, basking in the beauty of the countries, and most importantly, having these experiences together. Guy's dedication to farming shows his sense of resiliency and his stout work ethic, which was duly respected by his family. Most important to Guy was his family; he had an unwavering love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to follow their activities and fully supported them in all of their endeavors.
Guy's wishes were to have a private family funeral due to COVID-19.
Private visitation will take place at Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina on Thursday. A private service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Craig Flack officiating.  Interment will take place at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina. 
Memorial contributions can be made to CALL Food Pantry or the Celina First Church of God. 
Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina and St. Marys are honored to care for Guy and his family. To pay your respects or leave online condolences or memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
