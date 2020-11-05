Harold B. Kleinhenz, 99, of St. Henry, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born Oct. 17, 1921 in Maria Stein to the late Anthony and Anna (Lochtefeld) Kleinhenz. On Nov. 11, 1950 he married his wife of almost 70 years, Virginia (Boehmer) Kleinhenz, and she survives.
Harold is survived by children, Sharon (Charlie) Lampert of New Bremen, Kate (Rick) Kremer of Ansonia and daughter-in-law Rene (Joe) Lochtefeld of New Bremen; 12 grandchildren, Shannon (Shawn) Heckman, Brent (Jacqueline) Lampert, Karlee (Adam) Klawon, Michelle (Dane) Baldwin, Jay (Katya) Kleinhenz, Kenzie Kleinhenz, Lee Lochtefeld, Romie (Cortnie) Kremer, Neal Kremer, Justin Kremer, Adam (Ashlyn) Kremer, and Kelsey Kremer (fiancé Josh Sizemore); 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way and in-laws Betty Kleinhenz, Lucy Schoch, Jeanette Borges, Jim (Martha) Boehmer and Joann Katterheinrich.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Nick Kleinhenz; siblings and in-laws, Joseph Kleinhenz and Lucille Kleinhenz-Heric, Paul (Irene) Kleinhenz, Mary (Cornelius) Heitbrink, Walter (Adeline) Kleinhenz, Katherine (Andrew) Broering, Stanley (Martha) Kleinhenz, Thomas Kleinhenz, Andrew Kleinhenz, Herman (Alice) Boehmer, Dorothy (Elmer) Fink, Roger Schoch, Walter (Beatrice) Boehmer and Paul Borges.
He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Maria Stein, Class of 1940. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII, he was present at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany and helped in the liberation of Hitler's death camp at Ohrdruf in 1945. He was a member of the American Legion Post 571 in Maria Stein, and the VFW post in Chickasaw. Harold and his brother Paul started Kleinhenz Brother's Stock Yard in October of 1946 and in later years, Kleinhenz and Son, with his son Nick.
A Mass of Christian Burial with respects to social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry.
Burial with military rites will follow in St. Henry Cemetery. Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry is handling the arrangements.