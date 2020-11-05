1/1
Harold Kleinhenz
1921 - 2020
Harold B. Kleinhenz, 99, of St. Henry, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.  He was born Oct. 17, 1921 in Maria Stein to the late Anthony and Anna (Lochtefeld) Kleinhenz. On Nov. 11, 1950 he married his wife of almost 70 years, Virginia (Boehmer) Kleinhenz, and she survives. 
Harold is survived by children, Sharon (Charlie) Lampert of New Bremen, Kate (Rick) Kremer of Ansonia and daughter-in-law Rene (Joe) Lochtefeld of New Bremen; 12 grandchildren, Shannon (Shawn) Heckman, Brent (Jacqueline) Lampert, Karlee (Adam) Klawon, Michelle (Dane) Baldwin, Jay (Katya) Kleinhenz, Kenzie Kleinhenz, Lee Lochtefeld, Romie (Cortnie) Kremer, Neal Kremer, Justin Kremer, Adam (Ashlyn) Kremer, and Kelsey Kremer (fiancé Josh Sizemore); 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way and in-laws Betty Kleinhenz, Lucy Schoch, Jeanette Borges, Jim (Martha) Boehmer and Joann Katterheinrich.  
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Nick Kleinhenz; siblings and in-laws, Joseph Kleinhenz and Lucille Kleinhenz-Heric, Paul (Irene) Kleinhenz, Mary (Cornelius) Heitbrink, Walter (Adeline) Kleinhenz, Katherine (Andrew) Broering, Stanley (Martha) Kleinhenz, Thomas Kleinhenz, Andrew Kleinhenz, Herman (Alice) Boehmer, Dorothy (Elmer) Fink, Roger Schoch, Walter (Beatrice) Boehmer and Paul Borges. 
He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Maria Stein, Class of 1940. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII, he was present at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany and helped in the liberation of Hitler's death camp at Ohrdruf in 1945. He was a member of the American Legion Post 571 in Maria Stein, and the VFW post in Chickasaw. Harold and his brother Paul started Kleinhenz Brother's Stock Yard in October of 1946 and in later years, Kleinhenz and Son, with his son Nick.    
A Mass of Christian Burial with respects to social distancing will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. Livestreaming of the funeral mass will be available StHenryCluster.com/livestream. Burial with military rites will follow in St. Henry Cemetery. Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - St. Henry
221 E. Main St.
St. Henry, OH 45883
419-678-4567
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 5, 2020
I feel very privileged to have had Harold as my uncle. He was a very caring and kind man who showed genuine interest in those around him. I know that my mother, his sister Mary, felt he was an amazing brother and she would often talk about the time Harold was away and serving in World War II, and how he was missed. He will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him.
barbara Inman
Family
November 5, 2020
Uncle Harold was the type of person I always looked up to. He was soft spoken and always had a kind word to say. The memories of his life will always be a treasure to me. Gods blessings to the family.
Tim Heitbrink
Family
November 5, 2020
Uncle Harry was a kind and gentle soul. He always seemed to have a smile and a twinkle in his eye. Every time I spoke with him was a true joy. RIP.
Mike Boehmer
Family
November 4, 2020
We always enjoyed working with the Kleinhenz brothers. Jacque Meyer son of Dr. Roman L. Meyer DVM.
Jacque Meyer
Friend
