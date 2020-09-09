Harold Knatz, 90, of St. Marys, died at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Otterbein St Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Auglaize County, the son of Carl and Emma (Thielk) Knatz.
He married Donna Jean Lenhart on Sept. 30, 1950; she preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2018.
He is survived by his two children: Mike (Loretta) Knatz of St. Marys and Kay (Randy) Lauth of New Knoxville; a grandson, Chad Reiher; step-granddaughter, Heather Crouch; his great-grandchildren, Prestin Godfrey, Lucas (Deandrea Nichols) Coldiron, Malachai Crouch, Raven Crouch; two great-great-grandchildren: Blaine Coldiron and Dorian Coldiron; a sister-in-law, Carol Knatz of St. Marys and a brother-in-law, Don (Jacque) Lenhart of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Robert Knatz and Charlie Knatz and sisters Delores Stienecker and Wilma Moeller.
Harold was a 1948 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was a lifelong farmer, which he dearly loved doing. He also worked as an electrician at Schultz Electric.
He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys, where he had served in many leadership roles. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and he had many interests including woodworking, spending time with his family, fishing, making homemade ice cream, traveling and caring for his pets. Most of all, Harold loved his family!
Graveside funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, visitors are required to wear masks and socially distance during the current pandemic. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to Harold's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.