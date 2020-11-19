Harold E. Lauth, 91, of New Knoxville, died at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.17, at the Cridersville Healthcare Center.
He was born April 24, 1929, in Van Wert County, the son of Walter and Mary (Counts) Lauth.
He married Martha G. Heil on Sept. 26, 1953; she preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2004.
He is survived by his sons: David (Deb) Lauth of St. Marys, Kurt Lauth of New Knoxville, Randy (Kay) Lauth of New Knoxville and Matthew (Anita) Lauth of Findlay; two brothers: Ron Lauth of Sebring, Florida and Jim (Marilyn) Lauth of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Doris Lauth of St. Marys; grandchildren: Emily, Adam and Karlea and a step-grandson, Chad Reier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter-in-law, Staci Lauth; siblings: Bob Lauth, Leona McPheron, Doris Tinnerman, Betty McClintock, Anna Axe, William Lauth, Emma Severt, Mary Lauth and Jean Ann Coneby.
Harold was a lifelong farmer and he retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys.
He loved to work and farm, but he also enjoyed spending time with his large family, watching the Reds, traveling in his RV, hunting and fishing.
Private family funeral rites will be held at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., is entrusted with Harold's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.