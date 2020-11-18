Harold W. Moellenkamp, 87, of rural Wapakoneta, passed away at 5:34 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, of complications to COVID-19. He was born July 22, 1933, in Washington Twp., Auglaize Co., the son of Milford William & Louise Pauline (Stolzenburg) Moellenkamp, who preceded him in death. His brother, Roger Moellenkamp also preceded him in death.
On Oct. 12, 1956, Harold married Lois Ellen Quinn at The United Missionary Church, Piqua, by the Rev. Eugene Donovan, and she survives.
Other survivors include: four children Deb (Mark) Selvaggio of Columbus, Pat (Rich) Grossi of Lima, Terri (Dave) Dicke of New Bremen and Bill (Kathy) Moellenkamp, Wapakoneta; nine grandchildren, Amy Brasno of Columbus, Laura (Matthew) Jones of Pasadena, California, Angie (Luke) Piram of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tony Grossi of Columbus, Anna (Adam) Fraley of Stow, Brian (Heather) Dicke of Spencerville, Erin (Jacob) Foxhoven of Wapakoneta, Kurt (Lindsey) Moellenkamp of Montezuma and Kyle (Madison) Moellenkamp of Wapakoneta; 11 great grandchildren Emma Brasno; Leo, Gianna, Katharine, Henry and William Piram; Sophia and Samantha Fraley; Hope and Ben Dicke and Johnathan Moellenkamp.
Harold was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Jacob Schick at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. He accepted Christ in Hulda Schmaltz's Sunday School Class at St. Mark's Church.
Harold attended New Knoxville School and the Tool and Die Institute of Chicago. He worked as a farmer and machinist for most of his life and retired from Minster Machine Co., in 1996 after 20 years of service. Harold served in the U.S. Army from January 1954 to December 1955 in the Korean War as a recovery mechanic and ordinance inspector with the 21st and 5th Ordinance Corps.
A lifetime of serving God, Harold and Lois joined St. John's Lutheran Church, Piqua, shortly of marriage where he served on church council as a deacon. In 1968, they moved back to the Wapakoneta area and he served on the church council at St. Mark's Lutheran Church as deacon. Later, Harold joined the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene and served in various capacities on the church board and Bible study class. In his final years, Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, and Gideons International. The culmination of Harold's work for God was on a missionary trip to South Korea in 1985 to help build a school.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Josh Tissot officiating.
Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post No. 8445. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.