Harold S. Wagner Jr., 88, St. Marys passed away at 9:54 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2020 in Vandalia. He was born Jan. 7, 1932 in Dayton to the late Harold S. and Dorothy E. (Watkins) Wagner. He was married to Ruby S. (Lawson) Wagner for 65 years and she survives at the residence.
Other survivors are his children, Dorothy Wagner of New Mexico, Nancy (Harold) Jojola of New Mexico, Michael D. (Leah) Wagner of Vandalia and Harold S. Wagner III of Dayton; a stepson, Chuck Cowan; a daughter-in-law, Tammy J. (Tim) Himsworth of Vandalia; a brother-in-law, Gaydel (Ruth) Lawson; grandchildren, Katie (Jeremiah), Natalie, Austin, Zachary, Joshua, Kimberly, Michael, Maureen and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Keegan, Sophia, Reagan, Alexandria, Francesca, Mariah, Vincent, Ashley, David, Gabriella, Therese, Everett and Jonathan and many nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death was a stepson, Mark Cowan.
Harold graduated high school from Ohio Military Academy in Cincinnati. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War era. He retired from Montgomery County Engineering Department where he worked on heavy equipment.
He was a member of the Vandalia American Legion Post No. 668 and a life member of AMVETS in Vandalia.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys, with Rev. Matt Overman, officiating, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Burial with military honors will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 18, 2020