Harrie Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrie David Wagner, 82, of Elkhart, Indiana, died at 12:42 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born July 20, 1937 in Celina, to Albert and Nancy (Lehman) Wagner.
Surviving are daughters: Julie (Harry) Nadel of Beverly Hills, California and Jan Holt of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Timothy Wagner of Georgia and companion, Judy Russo of Elkhart, Indiana; children of Judy: Tony Russo of Elkhart, Indiana, Johnny Russo of Bristol, Indiana, Maria (Michael) Pendley of Bristol, Indiana; grandchildren: Justin, Andy, Nathan, Joshua H., Marsha, Joshua N., Adria, Aaron, Ryan, Chase, Eric and Adam; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Luke, Elsa, Kayla, Cole, Jack, Isabella, Bentley, Cole, Greyson, Hailey, Alana, Aria and Olivia; siblings: Carla Sue Schwartz of Celina and Arlan Lee (Diane) Wagner of Celina and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; mother of the children, Renda Shellito; sister, Myra Ann Martin; grandsons, Nicholas Richmond and Joey Russo; and brothers-in-law, Robert Martin and Robert Schwartz.
Harrie David was a 1957 graduate of Celina High School. He served in the U.S. Marines and was discharged in 1963. Harrie David worked in the RV and mobile home industry doing sales, plumbing, electrical and also worked in the family auto business, Wagner Auto Sales and Service.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elkhart and the Elkhart Moose Lodge No. 599.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, Indiana. Eric Pendley will officiate. Burial will be at Rice Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent at RREFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Homes
311 S Main St
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-9547
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved