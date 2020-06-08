Harrie David Wagner, 82, of Elkhart, Indiana, died at 12:42 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born July 20, 1937 in Celina, to Albert and Nancy (Lehman) Wagner.
Surviving are daughters: Julie (Harry) Nadel of Beverly Hills, California and Jan Holt of Elkhart, Indiana; son, Timothy Wagner of Georgia and companion, Judy Russo of Elkhart, Indiana; children of Judy: Tony Russo of Elkhart, Indiana, Johnny Russo of Bristol, Indiana, Maria (Michael) Pendley of Bristol, Indiana; grandchildren: Justin, Andy, Nathan, Joshua H., Marsha, Joshua N., Adria, Aaron, Ryan, Chase, Eric and Adam; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Luke, Elsa, Kayla, Cole, Jack, Isabella, Bentley, Cole, Greyson, Hailey, Alana, Aria and Olivia; siblings: Carla Sue Schwartz of Celina and Arlan Lee (Diane) Wagner of Celina and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; mother of the children, Renda Shellito; sister, Myra Ann Martin; grandsons, Nicholas Richmond and Joey Russo; and brothers-in-law, Robert Martin and Robert Schwartz.
Harrie David was a 1957 graduate of Celina High School. He served in the U.S. Marines and was discharged in 1963. Harrie David worked in the RV and mobile home industry doing sales, plumbing, electrical and also worked in the family auto business, Wagner Auto Sales and Service.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Elkhart and the Elkhart Moose Lodge No. 599.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, Indiana. Eric Pendley will officiate. Burial will be at Rice Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be sent at RREFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.