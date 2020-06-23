Henrietta (Fast) Barber, died peacefully at her home at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, surrounded by her loving daughters.
Henrietta was born March 4, 1931, to the late Ivan and Emma (Rasawehr) Fast in Jefferson Township, Mercer County. Following high school graduation in 1949, from Celina High School, she attended Elkhart Business University and began her medical career at Gibbons Hospital, August of 1950 to April of 1953.
On April 12, 1952, she married the love of her life, Harry E. Barber. Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 35 years; a son-in-law, Dan Beckstedt and a sister, Ruth Sites.
She is survived by her brother, Arnold Fast of Celina; daughters: Lucinda (Kim) Strable of Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynnette (Jack) Lininger of St. Marys, Luanne Beckstedt of Marysville and Lisa (Bob) Stahl of St. Marys.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Sarah, Zachary and Joshua Strable, Andrew and Greg Lininger and Ryan and Eric Beckstedt. Her great-grandchildren are Jade Maturino, Addisyn, Kalan and Woodrow Strable, Gavin, Zoe, Emma, Will and Jack Lininger and Bailey, Colton, Liliana, Kellen and Cade Beckstedt.
Henrietta's career spanned 51 years, starting at Gibbons Hospital in 1953; Joint Township District Memorial Hospital from 1953 to 1986; Coldwater Community Hospital from 1988 to 1996 and Southland Family Medicine from 1993 to 2014. Throughout her long career she enjoyed helping patients and the friendships she made with her co-workers. Baking was her specialty. She baked wedding cakes, specialty cakes and birthday cakes from 1974 to 2014 and she always said she enjoyed being part of a happy celebration. In addition to working full-time and baking cakes, she enjoyed gardening on the family's centennial farm.
Henrietta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always believed the best in every life she touched. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Hamilton Bethel Cemetery, Mendon, Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant.
Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice and condolences may be sent to Henrietta's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Henrietta's funeral
arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.