Henry Olberding

Henry B. Olberding, 75, of Frankfort St., Minster, passed away of natural causes early Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital emergency room in St. Marys, just minutes after experiencing an instant but peaceful illness at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Piqua to the late Herman and Verona (Brandewie) Olberding. On Sept. 28, 1968, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, Henry married Rita (Hein) Olberding, who survives. Also surviving are four sons: Steven (Becky) Olberding of Minster, Jason Olberding and Lora Dues of New Bremen, Dennis (Holly) Olberding of Dublin and Kevin (Marie) Olberding of Minster; nine grandchildren: Chelsey and Jason Meinerding, Jack, Will, Ella, Caraline, Aliza, Levi, Nash and Cole Olberding; two great-grandchildren, Larkin and Ava Meinerding; four brothers: Paul Olberding of Fort Loramie, Ron (Jean) Olberding of Minster, Edmond Olberding of Fort Loramie and Herman (Jeannette) Olberding of Minster and sisters and brothers-in-law: Martha Olberding of Minster, Dorothy Hein of Montezuma, Gene Buschur of Coldwater and Ruth (Curtis) Brookhart of New Bremen. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by five siblings: Walter "Doc", Melvin and Robert "Bob" Olberding, Laura (Donald) Wendeln and Mary (Phil) Brown as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Gregor Hein, Caroline Buschur and Irene (Thomas) Freisthler.
Henry served in the Ohio Army National Guard. He was a punch press operator and truck driver most of his working life. Over the years he had been employed at Baumfolder of Sidney, Midmark Medical of Versailles and New Idea of Coldwater. Henry was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he had been an usher for 40 years. After 32 years of service, he retired from the Minster Volunteer Fire Department. Henry belonged to the Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 1391 and served on several Oktoberfest committees. Years ago, he had been active in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Henry was an all-around handy man, an active recycler and just enjoyed being busy working. He would take on projects for anyone that needed something and was notably good at plumbing and electrical work. Henry also enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Augustine Church in Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa presiding. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Monday Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to the Minster Fire Department, Minster Life Squad or the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. In Henry's honor, the Olberding family especially request that everyone would consider becoming a registered organ donor. Private condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.