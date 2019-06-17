Herbert Lee Zacharias, 88 of Botkins, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Vancrest Health Care Center, in St. Marys.

He was born on June 2, 1931 in Covington, to the late Arthur Clarence and Ethel Reva (Feitshans) Zacharias.

On Sept. 28, 1951, he married Lois Jean Brumbaugh, who survives in St. Marys. Herbert is also survived by his children: Terry (Linda) Zacharias of St. Marys, Randy (Miriam) Zacharias, Joel (Joann) Zacharias, both of Celina and Lorna (Pat) Deininger of Grand Island, Florida; 10 grandchildren: Veronica (Shawn) Mullins, David (Dana) Zacharias, Amy (Kevin) Moeller, Tina (Robert) Molloy, Marissa Zacharias, A. J. Zacharias, Alicia (Codey) Welker, Abbey (Ryan) Rutschilling, Alexis (Tyler) Faller and Justin (Brady) Crouch; 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Zacharias, Reva Zacharias, both of Versailles, Norma Jay of Troy, Evelyn Curtis of Versailles and his sister-in-law Marion Zacharias of Covington.

He was preceded in death by his brother Harold Zacharias and his brother-in-law Arthur Curtis.

Herbert served his country in the United States Army from 1955 until 1957. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Lotridge Rubber Company in Botkins. He enjoyed gardening and carpentry. Herbert and Jean also enjoyed traveling together and visited nearly every state in the United States.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with the Rev. Vince Wirtner officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and an hour before services at the funeral home on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.