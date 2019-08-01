|
|
Ileen M. Rush, 98, of St. Marys, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor Nursing Home.
She was born April 6, 1921, in St. Marys, the daughter of Theodore and Lenore (McName) Blumenhorst.
She married Roy Rush on Aug. 30, 1939; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Dianne Rush of St. Marys; six grandchildren and by numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son, Raymond Rush; her daughter, Sharon Potter; son-in-law, John Potter; sister Louise Evans and brother, Harold "Butch" Blumenhorst.
Ileen was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Marys. She had formerly served as a Gray Lady at the Valley Nursing Home and volunteered with the Kishler Relief Corps. She enjoyed crocheting and camping.
Funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys. Burial rites will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to Ileen's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 2, 2019