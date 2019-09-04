|
|
Imogene Miller, 86, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1933 in Piqua, to Orville and Edith (Snyder) Pence.
On May 28, 1951 in Winchester, Indiana, she married Kermit Miller, who died Jan. 5, 2017.
Survivors include her daughters Susan (Gary) Rostorfer-Isenschmid of Wapakoneta and Vicky (Butch) Delap of Wapakoneta; sons Tad (Susan) Miller of Sevierville, Tennessee, Rex (Mary) Miller of Desoto, Kansas, Kert (Shellie) Miller of Piqua and Jay (Tasha) Miller of Buckland; grandchildren: Shelly (Tony) Robbins, Erin (Josh) Hemmert, Ian Miller, Olivia Miller, Hannah Eichenberry, Lela Angel, David Delap, Josh Delap, Jamie Schroer, Zach Miller, Breanna McCoy, Chris Miller, Nathan Miller, Chelsie Henline and Ruby Miller; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as her brother Bill (Carroll) Pence of St. Marys and sister Kathleen Gunston of Toronto, Canada.
She was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Edith Pence; husband Kermit Miller; son Timothy Miller and granddaughter Brittney Miller.
She was a homemaker and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton and was a proud member of the Red Hat Society.
An avid gardener, she enjoyed growing vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High St. in St. Marys. The Rev. Melodi Hagen will officiate the services.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 5, 2019