Irene C. Daum, 91, of St. Marys, died at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

She was born Jan. 25, 1928, in St. Marys, the daughter of Alonzo and Naomi (Kohler) Axe.

She married Robert T. Daum, Sr. on July 4, 1953; he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 1992.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Kurt (Becky) Myers of Lima, Kraig Myers of Columbus, Paula (Paul) Vandever of St. Marys; great-grandchildren: Jessica Myers, Jennifer Myers, Collin Vandever and Gabriel Vandever. Irene is survived by four great-great grandchildren; by a sister, Sally Allen of Washington State and by her sister-in-law, Lois Axe of St. Marys.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her children: Robert Daum, Jr, Paul Myers and Bradley Daum. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Mary Lewis, Joan Carpenter, Paul Axe and Jackie Axe and by her brother-in-law, Richard Daum.

Irene retired from Goodyear St. Marys; where she was a quality control inspector for 30 years. She later volunteered at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and she enjoyed tole painting, playing cards and line dancing. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.

Funeral rites for Irene will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, with the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to Irene's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary