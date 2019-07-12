Irene Thatcher, 86, of Rockford, died at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Celina Manor Nursing Home.

She was born May 7, 1933, near Miller City, the daughter of Bernard and Ella (Drew) Schuller.

She married Smilie "Bud" Thatcher on Feb. 14, 1952; he preceded her in death in 1970.

She is survived by her children: Robert (Phyllis) Thatcher, Ranee (Steve) Leonard and Nathan Thatcher; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law and three siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; by her son, Clifford and by six siblings.

Funeral rites will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Goodwin Cemetery, Elgin.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Irene's family.

Published in The Evening Leader on July 13, 2019