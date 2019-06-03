Resources More Obituaries for Jack Oakman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Oakman Sr.

Obituary Flowers Jack L. Oakman Sr., 88, of St. Marys, and formerly of Findlay, died at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 5, 1931, in Union City, Indiana to the late Chester and Laura (Hufford) Oakman. He married Gloria Jean Altman on Jan. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 1998.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in The Evening Leader on June 4, 2019