Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
Jack Oakman Sr. Obituary
Jack L. Oakman Sr., 88, of St. Marys, and formerly of Findlay, died at 6:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 5, 1931, in Union City, Indiana to the late Chester and Laura (Hufford) Oakman. He married Gloria Jean Altman on Jan. 17, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 14, 1998.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at ColdrenCrates.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 4, 2019
