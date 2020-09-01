Jack Parker

Jack H. Parker, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Catherine's Manor of Findlay in Findlay.
Jack was born on Feb. 5, 1943 in McComb, son of the late Bernie and Jane (Rader) Parker. On Jan. 11, 1964 he married Jane Brentlinger.
He is survived by two children, Jeff (Debbie) Parker of Eaton and Jodi (Rob) Schmidt of Coldwater; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Brandon, Nathaniel (Chip), Jacob, Riley and Josephine and one great-granddaughter, Sophia. He is also survived by sisters, Jill Snow of Orange Beach, Alabama, Joan (Gene) Montgomery of Mt. Cory, Jane Lynch of Naperville, Illinois; a sister-in-law Janie (Taylor) Parker of Huntsville, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Parker and brothers-in-law, John Snow and Michael Lynch.
As a young man he attended St. Marys Memorial High School and Roosevelt Military Academy in Illinois. He grew up as a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church and worked at Goodyear in St. Marys and for the state of Ohio Parks Department.
Jack will be remembered for his loving and caring nature along with his dry sense of humor and his fondness for Elvis Presley music.
Private family services will be celebrated on Saturday by Rev. Jeff Ginter at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made for the Family Resource Center in St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Jack's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.