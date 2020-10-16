Jack Rouhier

Jack M. Rouhier, 92, formerly of St. Marys, died Oct. 12, 2020, in Columbus.
He was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Massillon, the son of Ernest and Hazel (Steitz) Rouhier.
He married Jo Lerch on Sept. 2, 1951 and she survives in Columbus.
He is also survived by his daughters: Randi (Mike) Jones and Nancy (Steve) Mowery; by his grandchildren: Erin Jones, Sean and Elizabeth Jones, Megan Mowery, Kirt Mowery and by his great-grandchildren: Cecily Jones and Matilda Jones.
Jack was a graduate of Washington High School in Massillon.
He served in the U.S. Army in post-war Japan and later served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He earned his B.A. in 1952 from Ohio Wesleyan University and his M.A. from Ball State University in 1960.
Jack spent 32 years in the education field, serving as a 6th grade teacher at the then new West Elementary School in St. Marys.
He later served as the principal at West Elementary and also at the then new East Elementary School. He finished his career in education as the director of elementary education for St. Marys City Schools.
Jack will be remembered for his friendly, kind personality. He liked to travel on family vacations, watch sports, play golf and spend time with his many friends.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys and a member of American Legion Post 323.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Zion Lutheran Church Roof Fund; Capital City Hospice, 2800 Exchange Dr., Suite 170 Columbus, OH 43231 or Shriners Children Hospital
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Jack's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.