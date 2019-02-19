James "Jim" Bell, 61, of Celina, died at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at St. Ritas Medical Center in Lima.

He was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Lima, the son of Winford and Anna (Wallace) Bell.

He is survived by his daughters: Michele Garland of Wapakoneta and Jamie (Robert) Schnipke of Leipsic and by two grandchildren: Naheem Tyson and Larissa Schnipke. He is also survived by his great-grandchilren: Brynlee Schnipke and Wriglee Schnipke and by his siblings: Marsha (Dan) Stant, Deb (Wayne) Huston, Sue (Javier) Braun, Shirley Higbie and Marilyn Reedy as well as a sister-in-law, Norma Bell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ed Bell, Gene Bell and Sandy Houser.

Jim attended high school in Ottoville. He loved playing his guitar, building model cars and fishing. He was employed at Walmart of Cambridge.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial donations may be directed to Jim's family.

Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 20, 2019