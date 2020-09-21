James Cook

James E. Cook, 89, of St. Marys, died Saturday, Sept. 19, at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster.
He was born March 25, 1931 in St. Marys, to Leonard "Benny" and Veda (Collins) Cook.
On Oct. 1, 1950, he married Theora L. Ketcham, who died on May 15, 2020.
Survivors include: sons Timothy (Diana) Cook of St. Henry, Ronald Cook of St. Marys, Todd (Tonja) Cook of Canal Winchester and Dan (Patti) Cook of St. Marys; daughters Brenda (Ken Goettemoeller) Cook of St. Marys and Peg (Shawn) Meeker of St. Marys; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and sisters Karen (Eugene) Miller of Sandusky and Shirley Katterheinrich of New Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by: parents Leonard "Benny" and Veda Cook; wife Theora Cook; daughter Vicki Bruggeman; grandson Todd Miller; brothers Benny Cook and Alan Cook and sister Barbara Phipps.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1949.
He served in the Ohio National Guard.
Jim was a retired production employee for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys.
He was a member of Eagles Lodge Aerie No. 767 and Mercer Lodge Free & Accepted Masons Lodge No. 121.
His favorite pastimes included golfing, softball, bowling, hunting and cooking out. More than anything else, he appreciated the close relationship he had with his family.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road St. Marys.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.