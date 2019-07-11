Rev. James T. "Jim" Egbert, 88, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:13 a.m. at the Lima Memorial Health System in Lima. He was born on June 22, 1931 on the family farm near Kettlersville, the youngest child of the late Theodore H. and Margaret J. (Ziegenbusch) Egbert. Survivors include his sisters: Laverta Dackin of Lima, Marian Price of Sidney and Lois Nagel of Anna and a number of nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings: Grace Inderrieden, Hattie Anthony, Leroy Egbert and Harold Egbert along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville with the Rev. Dee Schroer officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery near New Bremen. The family will receive friends prior to the services on Sunday, at the church from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Jim can be directed to the St. Paul U.C.C. Memorial Fund, or to the . Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family may be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on July 12, 2019