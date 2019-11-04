Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gilbert Obituary
James R. Gilbert, 65, died at 1:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Sept. 18, 1954 in Portland, Indiana to John and Thelma (Green) Gilbert.
On Jan. 5, 1980, he married Sharon Kaye Phillippe, who survives.
James is also survived by: sons John (Donna) Phillippe and Jeff (Anne) Price; daughter Regina (Charles) Chilcoat; four grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; three brothers; three sisters and three brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son H. Wayne Price; a brother; three sisters and a brother-in-law.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -