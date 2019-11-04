|
|
James R. Gilbert, 65, died at 1:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Sept. 18, 1954 in Portland, Indiana to John and Thelma (Green) Gilbert.
On Jan. 5, 1980, he married Sharon Kaye Phillippe, who survives.
James is also survived by: sons John (Donna) Phillippe and Jeff (Anne) Price; daughter Regina (Charles) Chilcoat; four grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; three brothers; three sisters and three brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son H. Wayne Price; a brother; three sisters and a brother-in-law.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller Long & Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 5, 2019