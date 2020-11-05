1/1
James Krugh
James H. "Jim" Krugh, 71, of Wakeman, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, at his home.
He was born in Mendon and had been a resident of Lorain County since 1970.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War where he earned his Purple Heart and other medals.
Jim worked as a custodian for the U.S. Postal Service until retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved reading, fishing, traveling, reading and games, especially Aggravation.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Patricia "Pat" (nee Smith); children, Leah (Ron) Loosli of Wakeman and Lori (Scott) Mitchell of Amherst; grandchildren, Katelynn (Jason), Cameron (Joy), Caleb (Kristin), Kyla (Brentyn) and Weston (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Kael, Adeline, Coen, Hudson, Emmalyn, Lily, Olivia and one on the way; sisters, Glennie (Robert) Kendall, Mildred (Ronald) Dorsten, Linda (Norval) Holdren and Debra (Mike) Frye and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nellie Krugh; three brothers and six sisters.
Respecting social distancing and the wearing of masks, family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville.
Services and burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church/Grace to You, Rev. John MacArthur at GTY.org
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit BognerFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
