Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
(419) 629-2147
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
James Nieter Obituary
James H. Nieter, 73 of New Bremen, died on July 15, 2019. He was born on Feb. 27, 1946, the son of the late Virgel H. and Mary Ann (Fischer) Nieter. Surviving are his children: Tony (Scarlet) Nieter, Jack (Michelle Ballman) Nieter, John (Kristin) Nieter, Denise (Kory) Nieter-Kruse, Danielle Nieter and Samantha (C.J.) Pike; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his two sisters.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. Condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
