James A. Purdy, age 78, of Celina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday at his residence in Celina.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1941 in Celina, to the late Leroy and Doris (Rhoades) Purdy.
He graduated from Celina High School and retired from Stamco (Monarch Machine Company) after 44 years of dedicated service. James raised his children in New Bremen and was very active in the community and with the New Bremen Athletic Boosters. When he retired, he moved to Celina and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf with his friends at the Northmoor Golf Course.
He was a member of the Celina American Legion Post #210, the Celina Moose Lodge #1473, the Celina Eagles Aire #1291.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (Smalley) Purdy, who lives in Celina. Also surviving are his three children Jody Ritter and Brett Micheal of Tampa, Florida, Tim and Laurie Purdy of Orlando, Florida, Jay and Christine Purdy of Minster, seven grandchildren Ryan and Abbey Ritter, Danielle Purdy and Triston Wakely, Christopher Purdy, Cory Ritter, Freddie and Kayla Purdy, Paige Purdy and Alex Wendel and Ray Purdy. Two brothers and sister-in-law John and Gail Purdy of Palm Springs, California, Jerry Purdy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, two sisters and brother-in-law Mary Irish of Cincinnati and Sue and Tom Jacobs of Celina.
James was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law John and Jean (Aller) Smalley, son Daniel Purdy, sister-in-law Mary Kay Purdy, and his brother-in-law Keith Irish.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 4 to 7p.m. on Friday and a hour before services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Memorial contributions maybe made to the Daniel Purdy Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be shared on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 19, 2019