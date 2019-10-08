|
|
James "Jim" A. Ruwoldt, 72, of St. Marys, passed away at 8:31 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Vancrest of St. Marys. He was born Oct. 25, 1946 to the late Vernon and Ruth (Fetters) Ruwoldt. On August 13, 1966 he married Donna (Dulebohn) Ruwoldt, they were together for 53 wonderful years, and she survives at the residence in St. Marys.
Other survivors include a son, Rodney (Kerri) Ruwoldt of Waynesfield, Ohio; a sister Pastor Mary Kay Brown of St. Marys; three brothers, Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City, Bob Ruwoldt of St. Marys, and Mike "Buz" (Ann) Ruwoldt of St. Marys; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He retired in 1995 after being self employed as a truck driver for many years. Jim loved to play golf, bowl, play cards and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed a good joke and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys with Rev. Lynn Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the services.
Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memory Garden in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA and/or Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys.
Condolences can be left at CiscoFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 9, 2019