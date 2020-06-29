James Wessel
James Wessel, 89, of St. Marys, died at 9:50 p.m. on Friday June 26, at Elmcroft of Lima.
He was born April 8, 1931 in Auglaize County to Earl "Heinie" and Alfrieda (Quellhorst) Wessel.
On Aug. 27, 1950, in New Knoxville, he married Eileen Haberkamp, who died Sept. 6, 2017.
He is survived by: sons Richard (Linda) Wessel of St. Marys, Eric Wessel of Lima, Clyde (Chris) Wessel of New Knoxville; daughter Laureen (David) Dickman of Grand Rapids, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and sister, Mary Ann Rempe of St. Marys.
Preceded in death by: parents Earl and Alfreia Wessel; wife, Eileen Wessel; granddaughter, Katelyn Wessel; great-grandson, Maverick Fishbaugh; brother, Geary Wessel; brother-in-law, James Rempe and sister-in-law, Betty Wessel.
He was a retired farmer and 40-year production employee for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys. Following retirement, he and Eillen also worked at Disney World in Florida for several years.
He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad, golfing, flying and volunteering for church-related activities. Jim took a strong interest in the benefits of vocational education and supported and encouraged the formation of the Tri Star Career Compact for area schools.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Pilger Ruhe Cemetery in New Knoxville.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Alzheimer's Association or the Gideons International.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
