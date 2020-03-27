|
James D. Wicker, 36, of St. Marys, died 6:47 p.m. Monday, March 23 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a massive intracranial hemorrhage.
He was born Jan. 21, 1984 in St. Marys to Eddie Ray Wicker and JoDene Sherrick, who survive.
He is survived by: son Leland Wicker of St. Marys; his father and mother; sister Jessie (Rodney Billingsley) Wicker of Celina; brothers Anthony (Jessica Schaefer) Wicker of St. Marys and Jason (Debbi) Wicker of Celina; six nieces and nephews: Miakayla Wicker, Kyilla Billingsley, Lily Steinberg, Sophia Rupert-Hecht, Nolan Wicker and Finlee Wicker; maternal grandmother Patricia Cole of West Liberty; and estranged wife Pamela Jeanerette-Wicker of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James "Bud" and Shirley Wicker and maternal grandfather, David Sherrick.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 2002.
James, like much of his family, was a proud employee of the St. Marys Foundry Co., where he worked as a quality control technician.
His favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers and all things involving Ford Mustangs. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his son, nieces and nephews.
In accordance with restrictions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, private family services will be held Tuesday, March 31 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a fund that will be established for the education of his son.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 28, 2020