Jane Bertke, 74, of St. Marys, formerly of McCartyville, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 at her home in St. Marys, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Celina to the late Henry and Frances (Hemmelgarn) Severt.
She married Jerry Bertke on Nov. 9, 1968 in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Montezuma. He survives in St. Marys.
She is also survived by children: Todd (Tracy) Bertke of McCartyville and Amy (Jeff) Johns of Troy; six grandchildren: Alex, Emily, Ashley, Connor, Rachel and Jena; brother Charles Severt of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Irene Odoski of Black Mountain, North Carolina; sister-in-law Mary Ann Severt of Orange City, Florida; in-laws: Elfrieda Sanders of Fort Loramie, Don and Rosemary Bertke of McCartyville, Elaine and Jim Moorman of Chickasaw, Irene and John Huntzinger of Piqua, Roger and Susan Bertke of Fort Loramie, Lavern and Lisa Bertke of St. Marys and Dale and Lois Bertke of Anna.
She was preceded in death by stepbrother Norman Severt; stepsister Evelyn and Wally Braun; and brothers-in-law, Larry Odoski and Bernard Sanders.
Jane was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville and enjoyed boating, water skiing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a dental assistant for 20 years.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, a private family service will be held on Monday, March 30. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St. Coldwater, OH 45828 and the Cancer Association of Mercer County, 218 S. Main St., Stuite A, P.O. Box 624 Celina, OH 45822.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 28, 2020