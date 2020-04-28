Home

Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
Janet Reineke


1935 - 2020
Janet Reineke Obituary
Janet S. Reineke, 85, of St. Marys, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday April 28, at her residence.
She was born March 26, 1935 in St. Marys to Joseph and Margaret (Heckler) Reineke.
On Aug. 21, 1954 she married Willis D. Harruff, who died Feb. 12, 1985.
Survivors include sons: Edward (Becky) Harruff of New Bremen and Rodney Harruff of St. Marys; daughters Pamela Senior of St. Marys, Kim Henning of St. Marys and Marcia Sutton of Seattle, Washington; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Donald (Margie) Reineke of Indiana, Joseph (Lela Jo) Reineke of St. Marys, James (Beverly) Reineke of New Knoxville and Charles Reineke of Alabama; and sisters Shirley Eshelman of St. Marys and Barbara (James) Rohr of Chickasaw.
Preceded in death by: parents Joseph and Margaret Rieneke; husband Willis Harruff; brothers Robert Reineke and Gene Reineke; and sister Mary Myers.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and American Legion Post No. 323 auxiliary, both in St. Marys.
Janet will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Independent and full of energy, she especially enjoyed taking care of her home and yard. 
Janet will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and would go out of her way for the people she loved. She was the most loyal and loving person you could talk too without judgement or concern you knew she would always be there for you. She always lived life with a giggle. We love you always mom, grandma, sister always and forever. Until we meet again.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday May 1, at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys. The Rev. Barry Stechschulte will officiate the services.
Private burial will take place at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
All are encouraged to extend condolences or share memories with Janet's family via:
MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 29, 2020
