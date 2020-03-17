|
Jay Vorhees, 65, of St. Marys, died 1:27 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born July 6, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Ben and Maxine (Arnold) Vorhees.
He married Virginia Smith on Aug. 26,1978, and she survives at the residence.
He is survived by a daughter: Abby (Kevin) Gallimore of St. Marys; by two step-sons: TIm Roether of Columbus and Patrick Roether of Lima. He is survived by five grandchildren: Lydia Vorhees, Lucas Gallimore, Angela Roether, Bradley Roether and Carrie Roether. He is also survived by his sister, Jill Roehm of Wilshire.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jay was a 1972 graduate of Mendon High School. He was a managing partner of the St. Marys Hardware Store for 32 years.
Jay was a real movie and comic book buff and he also collected toy trains. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them on adventures. He was a member of Mendon United Methodist Church.
The Vorhees family would like to extend their gratitude to Grand Lake Hospice.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys Bev Hurlburt, officiant.
For those unable to attend due to the coronavirus crisis, the funeral service will be live-streamed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Online condolences may also be extended to Jay's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net and memorial gifts may be given in his memory on the same website.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 18, 2020