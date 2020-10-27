Jean Ahlers-Waterman

Jean K. Ahlers-Waterman, 88, of New Bremen, died on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:24 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster, where she had resided for the past seven years. She was born on Feb. 23, 1932 at home in Mercer County, the daughter of the late Homer F. and Irene K. (Rump) Greiwe. On Feb. 8, 2000 she married David L. Waterman in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives in New Bremen.
Also surviving are her children: Joni (Robert) Burger of Mount Vernon and John (Judy) Ahlers of Gainesville, Georgia; her step-children: Guy (Becky) Waterman of New Bremen, Jerry (Natasha) Waterman of Milford, Randy (Kim) Waterman of New Bremen, Bonnie (Ron) Berelsman of Minster and Linda (Joe) Barhorst of Minster; her grandchildren: Tim Burger, Jacob (Megan) Burger, Emma (Derrick) Palmer and Brooke Ahlers and her great-grandchildren: Joey, Sophie, Shelby, Nolan and Evan. She also leaves behind her step-grandchildren: Tony (Angie) Waterman, Amanda (Ben) Wibbeler, Elizabeth (Jordan) Williams, Jill (Alex) Lampert, Kate and Nick Richardson, Jessica, Jordan and Joel Berelsman, Jacob (Jenna) Waterman, Garret (Stephanie) Waterman, Amber Waterman and a number of step great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister in-law, Ruby Greiwe. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Donald (Clara) Greiwe and Delbert Greiwe.
Jean was a 1950 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was a member of St. Peter's Church for many years, and later, a member St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen where she was took part in the Circle of Friends. She was a member of the New Bremen Women's Club, PERI of Auglaize County and the New Bremen American Legion Auxiliary.
She worked as the village clerk/treasurer for the village of New Bremen for 30 years and later worked part time as a bookkeeper for Weigandt Development of Minster. Jean loved to travel, taking many family trips to Michigan and the Wisconsin Dells and later traveling with Dave.
She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, but her favorite activity was shopping. She was a doting grandmother and she especially loved when the great-grandchildren came along. She will be remembered for always being a kind and gentle woman who wanted the best for her family.
Private family services will be held at the Willow Grove Cemetery near New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Memorial contributions in memory of Jean can be made to New Bremen American Legion Auxiliary or to St. Paul U.C.C. in New Bremen.
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the services and online condolences to the family can be left at GilbergHartwigFH.com.