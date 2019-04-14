Jean Sheaks, 66, of St. Marys, died at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 21, 1952 in Lima, to Freedus and Mildred (Howell) McDermitt.

On Feb. 21, 2004, she married Floyd Sheaks, Jr., who survives.

Also survived by: daughters Molly (Adam Kerns) Dillon of Maria Stein, Melissa (Shannon) Santee of Avon and Tracy (Dean) Klosterman of St. Marys; seven grandchildren Carter Bubp, Josey Bubp, Grace Santee, Cameron Santee, Allison Santee, Ava Klosterman and Brody Klosterman; sisters Ruth Ann (Garry) Schwartz of Spencerville, Mary (Robert) Howell of Moulton and Judy (Richard) Howell of Yorktown, Indiana; brothers Charles Roy (Karen) McDermitt of Stockbridge, Georgia and Freedus "Jake" (Deborah) McDermitt, Jr. of St. Marys and sister-in-law Mary Ann Sheaks of St. Marys.

She was preceded in death by her parents Freedus and Mildred McDermitt.

She was a graduate of Spencerville High School (Class of 1970).

She worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Crown Equipment in New Bremen and Trim Trends Corp. in Spencerville.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and, was a charter member of the committee that formed the St. Marys Tailgate For Cancer.

He favorite pastimes included planting and maintaining a floral garden, riding her bicycle, taking motorcycle rides and feeding the birds.

Jean will be remembered for her true grit and determination, as she battled cancer for nearly twenty years. More importantly, she provided moral support and guidance to many others facing the same illness.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.

Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday the the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either: St. Marys Tailgate For Cancer or Friends of Holy Rosary School.

Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 15, 2019