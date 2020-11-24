Jean (Lockwood) Steva, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 21, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jean was born in 1939 in North Lewisburg, the second of six children. She attended Bellefontaine High School for three years before she graduated from Zanesfield High School in 1957. She married Pete Steva in 1963 and they had three children: Eric, Andrea and Megan. Being a devoted wife and mother was her greatest joy. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, she also worked as a secretary at Swongers Furniture in Moulton, Battelle Memorial Institute and the Ohio State University Extension Entomology service in Columbus. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, daily walks, volunteering with church and school groups and traveling with her family. Despite developing Alzheimer's, she maintained her sweet, kind personality and kept her love for children. Pete was devoted to her and lovingly cared for her at their home through this time.
She is survived by her husband, Pete Steva; children: Eric (Elizabeth) Steva, Andrea (Alex) Garcia and Megan Steva; siblings Phyllis (Paul) Foreman, Sandy Johnson, Ken (Jackie) Lockwood, Marge Blount and Jim (Mickie) Lockwood; sister-in-law Lois Christen and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Elsie (Webb) Lockwood.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, her family prefers donations be made in Jean's honor to OhioHealth Hospice – Central Ohio at Foundation.OhioHealth.com/programs/hospice-giving
or OSU's Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund in Neurology at GiveTo.osu.edu/makeagift
, fund No. 302185. Or checks made out to the OSU Foundation, with fund No. 302185 in the memo, can be mailed to OSU Medical Center Development, 660 Ackerman Rd., P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218.
