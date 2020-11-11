Jeanette C. Borges, 94, of Minster, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Heritage Center, Minster. She was born Aug. 1, 1926 in Anna to the late Harry and Bernadine (Schwartz) Koverman. She married Leo B. Borges on June 19, 1948 in McCartyville and he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2006. She is survived by children: Steven and Judy Borges of Minster, Diana and John Bender of Fort Loramie, Ann Meyer of New Bremen and friend Maurice Timmerman; grandchildren: Tony and Kim Borges, Don Borges, Ron and Heather Borges, Jodi Borges, Heather and Chuck Stocklin, Josh Borges, Carrie Meyer, Jason Bender, Stacie Bender; eight great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Buschur of Beavercreek and family friend, Dave Watercutter.
She was preceded in death by son, Tim and Kelly Borges; daughter, Kathy Borges; daughter-in-law, Mary Borges; grandchildren, Kevin Bender and Mathew Meyer; granddaughter-in-law, Karla Borges and siblings: Roger and Rose Koverman, Orrville and Barb Koverman, Joan and Orville Schwietzer and Louis Buschur.
Jeanette was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, Minster American Legion Auxiliary and Minster FOE No. 1391. She retired from Copeland Corp.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.
Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.
Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Minster Fire Department, Minster Area Life Squad and Heritage Manor Activity Fund.
