Jeanette Speckman, age 93, of St. Marys, died 9:10 a.m. Thursday at Otterbein – St. Marys.
Raised in Sidney, she was born June 16, 1926, in Piqua, to Harry W. and Bertha (Simes) Reitz.
On May 21, 1949, in Sidney, she married Donald F. Speckman, who died Dec. 12, 2009.
She was a graduate of Sidney High School and attended business college in Dayton.
For many years, she worked with her husband and sons in the operation of Speckman Automotive.
Her favorite pastimes included gardening and traveling.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys.
Jeanette is survived by two sons, Craig (Lisa Durnell) Speckman, of St. Marys, and Chris (Janice) Speckman of New Knoxville; grandchildren Amy (Brian Kaylor) Cousino, Kelly Howell, Jeff (Julie) Speckman and Sheila (Jason) Vanderhorst; great-grandchildren Olivia Cousino, Bryce Cousino, Mitchell Mabry, Sydney Howell, Wyatt Howell, Brad Speckman, Brett Speckman, Brian Speckman, C.J. Vanderhorst, Allison Vanderhorst and Joey Vanderhorst.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, with Rev. Rhonda Hainer officiating.
Private family burial will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 03 West), St. Marys.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to either Grand Lake Hospice or St. Paul's UCC.
Condolences may be expressed at www.MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 14, 2019