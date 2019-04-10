Home

Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Jeanne Egbert
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogenkamp Sons, Inc.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Jeanne A. Egbert Obituary
Jeanne Ann (Heilers) Egbert, 81, of Botkins, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. She was born on June 2, 1937 to the late Bernard and Victoria (Gaier) Heilers. On July 21, 1956, she married Dale Willis Egbert and he survives in Botkins.
Also surviving are children: Michael (Doni) Egbert, Kristi (Gregg) Wildermuth, Susan (Larry) Brown and Lori (Mark) Elsass; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Anthony 'Chick' (Theresa) Heilers, Victor (Betty) Heilers and Janet (Bob) Naseman.
She is preceded in death by a great-grandchild; siblings and in-laws Raymond (Alma) Heilers, Mildred (Robert) Dudley, Clementine (Bill) Boomer, Albert Heilers, Mary 'Madge' (Roland) Molla, Clarence Heilers, Wilhemina (Richard) Roethlisberger and David Egbert and her father and mother-in-law Willis and Leona (Jauert) Egbert. Jeanne was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville and its Altar Rosary Sodality.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steve Mondiek, celebrant. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus' new rectory project. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
