Jeannette M. Lambert, 83, of Wapakoneta passed away at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 at the Gardens of Wapakoneta.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1936 in Coldwater to Leonard and Monica (Wenning) Streacker who preceded her in death. On July 19, 1958, she married David Lambert and he survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include four children Pamela (Joseph) Schwer of Wapakoneta, Phyllis Beam of Orange, California, Douglas (Dawn) Lambert of Wapakoneta and Daniel (Cathy) Lambert of Buckland; eight grandchildren Jason Schwer, Brett Schwer, Lindsay (Justin) Amaral, Jenifer Beebe, Jonathon Beam, Philip Schneider, Brianna Lambert and Alexa Lambert; five great-grandchildren Lillian, Aidden, Landon, Zoey and Asher; eight siblings Joan Dues, Evie (Bob) Heckman, Patty Wynk, Barbara (Jim) Fisher, Paul (Cathy) Streacker, Pauline (Roger) Everman, Kathy (Ken) Eyink and Connie (Bill) Rossi and a sister-in-law, Betty Alder.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law Lowell Dues and Vernie Wynk.
Jeannette was a 1954 graduate of Coldwater High School and then attended Miami Jacobs Business College, Dayton. She retired from Sohigro/Terra as a secretary. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crocheting, reading, doing puzzles, fishing and dining out. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and friend who was kind and caring.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Buckland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice or to the Gardens of Wapakoneta.
The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 23, 2019