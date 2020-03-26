|
Jennifer A. Crist, 45, of Celina, died Sunday, March 15 at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1974 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Mark and Sandy (Kempf) Junk.
She is survived by: husband Robert Crist of Montezuma; daughters Rylee Crist of Celina and Shelly Smith of Gallipolis; son Michael Smith of Gallipolis; grandson Laitin Smith; mother Sandy Junk of New Carlisle; sisters Tammy Junk of New Carlisle, Diane Trosper of Holt, Missouri and Tina Junk of Sandusky; and mother-in-law Alice Finke of St. Marys.
She is preceded in death by her father Mark Junk.
She was employed by the Kosei Corp. (formerly AAP) in St. Marys as a forklift operator.
Because of the current restrictions in Ohio because of the coronavirus, private services will be held Saturday, March 28 at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys.
Please send condolences and share memories with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 27, 2020