Jerry Shroyer

Jerry H. Shroyer, 80, of St. Marys, fell asleep at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the residence of his son in New Knoxville. He is now awaiting the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born Aug. 13, 1940, in New Bremen, the son of Harold and Wilhelmine "Miney" (Topp) Shroyer.
He married Doris Settlage on June 25, 1961; she fell asleep on Oct. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his children: Tami (Dave) Richard of St. Marys, Dawn (Stan) Tinsley of New Knoxville and Todd (Mandi) Shroyer of New Knoxville. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Andy Richard, Ryan Tinsley, Jenna Cipolla, Clara Shroyer and Josh Shroyer and by two great-grandchildren: James Tinsley and Matthew Tinsley.
He is survived by a sister, Elaine (Troy) Watkins of Baltimore.
Along with his wife, Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers: Danny Shroyer and John Shroyer.
Jerry was a 1958 graduate of New Bremen High School. He graduated from the National School of Meatcutting and worked at various grocery stores in the area for many years, including Kroger, IGA and Big Bear.
He loved sports, especially the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Reds, and he enjoyed working crossword puzzles and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Jerry fellowshipped with the Way International in New Knoxville for 59 years. He and Doris served as home Bible fellowship coordinators for 40 years. Jerry will be remembered for his giving heart, friendly nature, sense of humor and love for God, His word and his family.
A private service of recognition will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, the Rev. Vern Edwards and the Rev. Jean-Yves DeLisle, officiants. Memorial gifts may be given to the Way International in Jerry's memory. Condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.