Jethrow Tuttle, 77, of St. Marys, died 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Vancrest of St. Marys Nursing Home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1943, in Mousie, Kentucky, the son of Rufus and Betty (Thornsberry) Tuttle.
He married Catherine Lanning on May 19, 1961; she preceded in death on Nov. 2, 2009.
He is survived by his sons: Billy Tuttle of St. Marys, Jeff (Julie) Tuttle of St. Marys and Matthew (Megan) Tuttle of Van Wert. He is survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings: Bobby Tuttle of California, Cletus Tuttle of California and Shelby Roller of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Catherine; by a daughter, Denise Tuttle and by his siblings: Barbara Rhodes, Vera Slone, Sissy Sutton and Doyle Tuttle.
Jethrow retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys and later worked as a custodian for the St. Marys City Schools. He had also worked at Tuttle and Son Construction and was a self-employed drywall installer.
Jethrow enjoyed doing anything with family and he liked to fish, hunt and play golf.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, family only, graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Rev. Randy Christian, officiant.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Jethrow's funeral arrangements.
Condolences for his family may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Marys East Primary School to be used for student activities via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 27, 2020