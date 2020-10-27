Jill Bergman

Jill K. Bergman, 49, of New Bremen, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at Miami Valley hospital, Dayton. She was born Nov. 14, 1970 in St. Marys, to Roger and Diann (Heitkamp) Bornhorst. They both survive in New Bremen. She married Kevin Bergman on Oct. 9, 1993 in Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, New Bremen. He survives in New Bremen. She is also survived by children: Cameron, Caitlyn and Trevor; brother and sisters: Joyce (Michael) Cline of Pomeroy, David (Steph) Bornhorst of Dublin, Dana (Mark) Bergman of New Bremen; in-laws Dick and Jo Bergman of New Bremen, Amy and Joe McDowell of Troy and Todd Bergman of Michigan.
Jill was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, New Bremen Boosters and a 1989 graduate of New Bremen High School.
Services will be held at a later date. Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com.