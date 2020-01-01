|
JoAlice Margaret (Kuenning) Nieter, 86, of Columbus, formerly of New Bremen and Lima, died at 3 a.m. Saturday at Convalarium at Indian Run in Dublin.
She was born on July 2, 1933 in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Allen W. and Frances C. (Ruese) Kuenning.
In May of 1956, she married James A. Nieter, who survives in Columbus.
Also surviving are her children Sharon (Paul) Burgmayer of Wayne, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Bethann) Nieter of Coventry, Connecticut, Fran (Judy Mitchell) Kellington of Cincinnati, and Nancy (Michael) Stanton of Dublin; three grandchildren Alan and Andrew Burgmayer, Jillian Nieter; a brother and sister in-law Frank (Jeanne) Kuenning of New Bremen and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, JoAlice was preceded in death by a brother and sister in-law Stanley (Dona Mae) Kuenning.
JoAlice was a 1951 graduate of New Bremen High School and in 1954 she graduated from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Dayton. After graduating from nursing school, she worked as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital until 1965 when the family moved to Lima. She then became a homemaker to take care of her growing family. While living in Lima, she was a member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was active in Church Women United and the Child Conservation League.
In her spare time, JoAlice enjoyed gardening, sewing and golfing, but especially loved to spend time with her family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Interment will follow in Schwaberow Cemetery near New Bremen.
There will be one hour of calling prior to the services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 2, 2020